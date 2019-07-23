Prime accused in Basti gang rape arrested

Gorakhpur, Jul 23 (PTI) The prime accused in the Basti gang rape case has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the police here, officials said Tuesday. The arrest was made late Monday night. "Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached near Raipura culvert on Hardia-Manouri Road. As soon as the personnel noticed the prime accused walking away hastily from the highway, they surrounded him. "The accused tried to runaway after opening fire. The police returned fire in which the accused received bullet injury in his left leg and Constable Pradeep Singh of Sonaha Police Station injured his right arm," said SHO Sonha Police Station Sanjay Nath Tiwari. Police rushed both the injured to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Four persons were booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 Dalit girl and making a video of the crime in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police had said Monday. Citing a complaint lodged by the relatives of the victim, police said the girl had gone to relieve herself on Sunday evening when a villager harassed her. When she resisted his advances, two other men raped her. Later, one more person committed the crime and made a video of it. "FIR has been lodged against the four people under sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act," Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said. PTI CORR NAV INDIND