Prime minister condoles Ambareesh, Sharief's death

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the demise of former Union ministers C K Jaffer Sharief and Ambareesh, and recalled their contribution in the development of the nation and raising people's voice.In a series of tweets he said Ambareesh will be remembered for his memorable performances as an actor and extensive contribution to politics. "He was a strong voice for Karnataka's welfare, at the state and central level. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family & admirers," the prime minister said on his official twitter handle.Modi said Sharief enriched parliamentary proceedings. "He was an effective voice for Karnataka's aspirations in Delhi. Condolences to his family and supporters," he said.Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh has passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. On Sunday, veteran Congress leader and former Union minister C K Jaffer Sharief passed away at a private hospital also in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest. PTI NAB NSD