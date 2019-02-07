Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Business Industry Stalwarts at Fifth Global Business Summit

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, February 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Pre-eminent world and industry leaders from across the globe will congregate in New Delhi on February 22-23, 2019 to deliberate on the theme of 'Social, Sustainable, Scalable' 5th edition of The Global Business Summit to highlight dimensions of Purpose Driven Business The fifth Global Business Summit (http://www.et-gbs.com) scheduled to take place in New Delhi on February 22-23, 2019 will see visionaries and business leaders from across the world, including government representatives deliberate on issues related to sustainability, scalability and social change that have now become central to any growth agenda - global, regional or industry specific. Global and Indian speakers from across business, government, academia and media will discuss how economic growth can be achieved by adopting sustainable business practices at a time when the World Bank has issued a dire warning of 'darkening skies' for the world economy. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be the star attraction for the fourth time at The Global Business Summit 2019 presented by The Economic Times and YES BANK, and powered by Facebook. This must-attend event is expected to be attended by over 2000 delegates from across the globe.In his last four addresses at the Global Business Summit, Shri Narendra Modi presented inspiring ideas on how India Inc. can dream big and become part of India's journey to becoming a $20 trillion economy; and how India's economic transformation will be incomplete without policies that have 'speed, scale and sensitivity' to ensure the growth's benefits are spread widely. This year, his speech at The Global Business Summit will most likely focus on the shifting paradigm in India's social welfare policy as well as reordered pre-poll national conversations and how India is retaining its spot as the fastest growing major economy in the world.The summit has already received confirmations of high ranking delegations from countries such as UK, Ireland, Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Poland, and New Zealand. Like previous years, delegates can register and leverage the platform to better understand the investment potential in India and have the opportunities to evaluate joint ventures and other commercial alliances through bilateral Business to Business (B2B), Government to Government (G2G) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings.Through various sessions spread over the two days of the summit, representatives from government and industry alike will exchange ideas on sustainable business practices and discuss critical concerns pertaining to climate action and ecosystems, innovation and economic growth. A highlight of this year's Global Business Summit will be a series of specially curated sessions on February 23rd, GBx, in which a bevy of renowned global disrupters will share their mantra on how to win by changing the rules of the game. "In the fifth edition of The Global Business Summit, it's our endeavour to place the spotlight on the political and economic issues looming heavily over the Indian and global economy. At a time when we are witnessing increasing geo-political risk, protectionism and regionalism, there is a need to take a step back and evaluate where we are headed. "In the fifth edition of The Global Business Summit, it's our endeavour to place the spotlight on the political and economic issues looming heavily over the Indian and global economy. At a time when we are witnessing increasing geo-political risk, protectionism and regionalism, there is a need to take a step back and evaluate where we are headed. Top leaders from various stakeholder groups will gather at The Global Business Summit to debate pressing issues and discuss ways to bring about positive change," said Vineet Jain, managing director, Times Group.Over the years, the summit witnessed the presence of the Hon'ble PM of India, Shri Narendra Modi and has seen a confluence of over 6,000 delegates from across Canada, Egypt, Ireland, UK, USA, Russia, Belgium, Great Britain, Greece, Catalonia, Israel and more.At last year's summit, global leaders like Netflix's Reed Hastings, Uber's Dara Khushrowshahi, Apple's Steve Wozniak, McKinsey's Dominic Barton, Arcelor Mittal's Lakshmi Mittal, Nasper's Bob Van Dyk and Donald Trump Jr. debated at length on the significance of New Economy and its impact on economic development. 