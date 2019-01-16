Prime Minister to visit JK next month

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 to lay foundation stones of various projects including one for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, a BJP spokesman said Wednesday.The prime minister will also address a public rally during his visit, the spokesman said.He said senior BJP leaders led by national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna and state president Ravinder Raina inspected the rally site.Khanna asked the leaders to personally review all arrangements for the rally so that the people do not face any inconvenience in reaching the site to listen to their favourite leader, the spokesman said.The leaders also visited the site where the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS, the spokesman said, adding they also examined the stage and reviewed other arrangements for the rally.Besides AIIMS, Modi is also likely to lay foundation stones for several other important projects including the Jammu-Akhnoor-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway, Shahpur Kandi and Ujh projects, both of which have been declared as national projects. The prime minister will also be laying foundation stone for the Sudh Mahadev-Pul Doda National Highway, besides those for Ladakh University, Devika Rejuvenation Plan and Pattan-Pargwal bridge during his visit. PTI TAS RAXRAX