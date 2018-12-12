Prime Venture Partners invests Rs 6 cr in FoodyBuddy

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Venture Partners Wednesday said it has invested Rs 6 crore in FoodyBuddy, a platform that enables consumers to sell home-cooked food.FoodyBuddy plans to use the proceeds from the pre-series A round to expand into new geographies, and build the network in Bengaluru, a statement said.The company is currently operational in Bengaluru with plans to expand to five other cities in the next 12 months.The platform brings together home chefs and consumers in the same neighbourhood. Residents of over 100 apartment communities in Bengaluru are using the platform that has sold more than 2,50,000 meals.Founded by Akil Sethuraman, Rachna Rao and Anup Gopinath in June 2015, FoodyBuddy has been piloting the service since early 2017."Today, close to 20,000 households use FoodyBuddy and more than 1,000 people are selling. We believe that food brings people closer and encourages a friendly, healthy and interactive community," FoodyBuddy co-founder Akil Sethuraman said.The aim is to foster this by providing both sellers and buyers with a network through which they can address their requirements, he added. PTI SR RUJ BAL