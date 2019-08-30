Prin Secy to PM Misra wants to leave PMO

New Delhi Aug 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary, Nripendra Misra, has expressed his intention to be relieved of his duties, the government said on Friday.Modi has asked him to continue for two weeks, principal government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar said.Former cabinet secretary P K Sinha has been appointed as officer on special duty by the Prime Minister, he said. Misra has been with Modi in the PMO since 2014. PTI NAB VJ PYKPYK