Prince Harry, Meghan name their newborn son Archie

London, May 8 (PTI) Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle Wednesday named their newborn son Archie.The announcement came after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to their eighth and newest great-grandchild."The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have name their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the royal couple announced on their official Instagram account.Earlier, speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as Prince Harry cradled their two-day-old child, Markel said, "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm"."I don't know who he gets that from," Harry was quoted as saying by the BBC.There was no mention of a potential royal title for Archie, it said.Talking about their first few days as parents, Meghan said, "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy"."It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy," the duke added.