Prince's memoir 'The Beautiful Ones' to release in October

Los Angeles, Apr 23 (PTI) Legendary singer Prince's unfinished memoir, "The Beautiful Ones", is finally set to be released on October 29.The singer, who died of an accidental opioid overdose at the age of 57 in 2016, had announced the project just weeks before he was found dead at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minn.Prince had told an audience in New York City that Random House had made him "an offer I can't refuse" and that it would start with his first memory.According to Entertainment Weekly, the memoir will be released as a "newly envisioned" book and will feature rare photographs and handwritten lyric sheets to Prince's most famous songs.Dan Piepenbring, the writer Prince had handpicked to collaborate on the project, will write the introduction.The book is set to cover Prince's childhood, his early days as a musician, and his journey to international stardom. Among the many archival materials included will be his original handwritten treatment for his movie and album, "Purple Rain".Random House has described "The Beautiful Ones" as "the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him."