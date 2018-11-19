Principal dies as boundary of govt school collapses on her

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) The principal of a government primary school here was killed Monday after the boundary wall on the premises collapse on her, police said.Sharda Singh (55), the principal of government primary school Kasarwal in Sahjanwa block, was killed when the boundary wall near her collapsed, they said. She was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment. "The principal died during treatment in BRD Medical college and prima facie, the reason behind her death is school boundary collapse," Sahjanwa SHO Satya Prakash Singh said. He said no one had made any complaint regarding the incident till then and the post-mortem report was awaited. PTI CORR ABN CK