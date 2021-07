Gorakhpur (up), Oct 11 (PTI)A prisoner admitted to the district hospital in Basti district escaped from police custody, police said on Friday.Shiraz, an accused in a rape case, escaped after cutting the window mesh of the hospital's washroom, jailor Satish Chandra said.The inmate was in custody since July 22.A hunt has been launched to nab him, police said.PTI COR SAB DVDV