Prisoner hangs self in jail in Rajasthan's Karauli

(Eds: Correcting day in intro) Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) A 23-year-old prisoner on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Hindaun sub-jail of Rajasthan's Karauli district, officials said.Mahendra alias Kalla, a resident of Nadauti tehsil of the district, was lodged in the jail on August 29 this year after being booked in a case of theft and under provisions of the Arms Act, they said.When other inmates went out of the barrack in the morning, Mahendra hanged himself from a window using a towel, the officials said.Later the inmates saw Mahendra's body and informed the jail authorities, they said. Mahendra's post-mortem was done under supervision of a magistrate and a judicial inquiry of the incident has been initiated, the officials said. PTI AG ADADAD