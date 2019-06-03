Prisoner held days after escaping from Muzaffarnagar jail

/R Muzaffarnagar, June 3 (PTI) A prisoner who had escaped from jail a few days ago has been arrested in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Monday. Dilshad, who escaped from the district jail, was arrested from the Hasanpur Luhari village under Thana Bhawan area on Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told reporters. Dilshad and a constable sustained bullet injuries during the incident, Yadav said, adding that the jail warden had been suspended for negligence of duty. PTI CORRHMB