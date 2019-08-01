Prisoner killed in Hisar Central Jail in group clash among inmates

Hisar, Aug 1 (PTI) A prisoner was killed and two others were injured in Hisar's Central Jail number 2 on Thursday in a clash among inmates, police said.The victim was identified as 25-year-old Ravinder Singh who was serving a 15-year jail term in a drug case registered against him on March 3, 2016 in Fatehabad, they said. He was the resident of village Sardarewala under Ratia police station of Fatehabad district. The two injured inmates, Harjit, a resident of village Kundal and Tajender of Budhlada in Punjab, have been admitted to civil hospital here, police said. According to the police, there was some argument between Ravinder and few other inmates supporting him with another rival group which led to the clash.A case has been registered against nearly 20 prisoners in Azad Nagar Police Station in connection with the incident, they said. Further investigations were on.PTI Cor SUN RCJ