Private plane carrying Jason Momoa makes emergency landing after fire scare

Los Angeles, Mar 8 (PTI) A private plane carrying "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa had to make an emergency landing after a fire scare.The private jet which was on route to Phoenix, Arizona made the landing shortly after taking off from Palm Springs, California, according to Fox News.The 39-year-old actor also shared the news on his Instagram story."We got ourselves a slight delay half an hour out in Palm Springs and the plane wanted to start a fire," the actor said in a video. "So yeah, good ole' fire department, gotta love 'em," he added as he showed fire trucks on the tarmac. He also posed for photographs with the firefighters.It was later discovered to be a case of a false alarm, but by that time another plane arrived to take Momoa to his destination. PTI RB BKBK