Privately-run airports owe Rs 800 cr to CISF

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Six privately-run airports owe a total of nearly Rs 800 crore to the CISF for the deployment of its personnel on security duty, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

The Delhi airport, operated by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), alone has an outstanding amount of Rs 737.37 crore, Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said replying to a written question.

Among the other airports are Mumbai airport, operated by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which owes the Central Industrial Security Force Rs 48.70 crore, and the Bangalore airport, operated by the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which has an outstanding amount of Rs 22.86 lakh. PTI ACB

