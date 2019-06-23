Priyanka appeals UP govt to help man pleading for euthanasia lest his daughter doesn't get treatment

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday appealed to the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government to help a father who has reportedly said he along with his family be allowed to die if his daughter, suffering from aplastic anaemia, does not get proper treatment. "Lalita's family should get all possible help for her treatment. It's very shameful if someone pleads for euthanasia because they cannot afford the treatment due to lack of money," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted."I appeals Uttar Pradeshgovernment to immediately help the family," she said.The girl's father reportedly wants the government to help his daughter in getting the treatment and said he along with family wish to die if his daughter cannot be cured for want of treatment. PTI ASK RCJ