Priyanka appointed AICC general secretary for UP East

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Wednesday appointed AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East by her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi, the party said. Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed AICC general secretary for UP West, a party spokesperson said. The party also replaced Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary Organisation with K C Venugopal. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Haryana, the party said. Priyanka Gandhi will take over as AICC general secretary for UP East in the first week of February, the party said.