Priyanka Chaturvedi resigns from Congress

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Congress national spokesperson and convenor of party's media cell Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from the party, sources said. After quitting all the posts in the party, Chaturvedi sent her resignation to the party's top brass. She has also changed her introduction in her Twitter account where she had made a clear mention earlier about the posts she held in the party. She was miffed at the reinstatement of some party workers in Uttar Pradesh who had threatened and misbehaved with her during her press conference in Mathura a few days ago. The party which had suspended those workers reinstated them on April 15.