Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas get married in a Christian ceremony

Jodhpur, Dec 1 (PTI) It was a perfect meeting of East and West as Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas said 'I do' in a fairytale Christian wedding on Saturday here. The couple, who first met last year, exchanged wedding vows as per Catholic traditions. Bucking the trend of foreign weddings, Priyanka decided to get married in India at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, touted to be one of the most luxurious wedding venues in the world. According to the People magazine, groom's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweller Chopard.The bride, groom and the members of their wedding party were dressed in Ralph Lauren. Priyanka wore a custom made wedding gown from the designer, while Nick wore a custom Purple Label tuxedo."Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur, India, this weekend. Ralph Lauren is honoured to have dressed the couplePriyanka in a custom Ralph Lauren gown and Nick in a custom Purple Label tuxedoas well as the members of their wedding party," read a message posted on the Ralph Lauren Instagram page.Priyanka also became the first actor to be dressed by Ralph Lauren on her wedding. Prior to this, the designer has created bridal gowns only for close family members including his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece.The label, in a way, is said to have played cupid because Priyanka and Nick, 26, attended the 2017 Met Gala dressed in Ralph Lauren, which took place one week after their unofficial first date. Priyanka and Jonas, who reached the Blue City of Rajasthan on Thursday, are having a dual wedding. The Christian wedding will be followed by a grand Hindu traditional ceremony on Sunday. The respective families of the bride and the groom including Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara Chopra and Nick's parents Paul Kevin Sr and Denise, brother Kevin and his wife Danielle, and brother Joe and his fiancee "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner arrived here on Thursday.The entire luxury hotel has been booked for the wedding guests. Though Priyanka and Nick have not shied away from documenting their love on social media, the wedding, in typical celebrity traditions, was a strictly private affair, away from prying camera eyes. With a strict 'no mobile phones' policy and exclusive entry, Priyanka and Nick ensured that the wedding pictures come out when they want. Fans, meanwhile, have to keep an eye on their social media accounts for the pictures. Apart from the family members, Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita, daughter Isha and sons Akash and Anant attended the wedding. YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwomen, Elizabeth Chambers, wife of actor Armie Hammer, British singer and actor Jasmin Walia were present at the ceremony. Salman Khan's sister Arpita also attended the wedding. Bollywood's favourite wedding couturier Sabyasachi was also spotted among the guests. Weeks before, Priyanka celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam and the bridal shower in New York City.Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday and then they flew down to India for a traditional 'roka' ceremony. PTI SHD BK SHDSHD