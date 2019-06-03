Priyanka Chopra on political plunge: Would love to run for Indian PM office

London, Jun 3 (PTI) Besides a successful career in showbiz, Priyanka Chopra actively promotes social causes such as health, education and women's rights and the actor said she would love to take a plunge into politics in future.The "Quantico" actor also said she has political aspirations for husband, singer Nick Jonas and would back him for running for the office of US president."I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president."I don't like the things associated with politics... but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never," Chopra, 36, told The Sunday Times.The actor-producer said she has tried to steer clear of expressing political affiliations as she likes to "cheer for humanity".Chopra said Jonas, 26, would be a great leader."He's not afraid to use the word (feminist) and I love that," she added.The couple got married last December. PTI RDS BKBK