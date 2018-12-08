Priyanka Chopra Says, I Do with Platinum

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Priyanka Chopra, the multi-talented actress selected a Platinum wedding band from Chopard when she said I Do to Nick Jonas on December 1st during their Western wedding ceremony in Jodhpur, India. Priyanka's band comes from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, featuring 3.90-carats of Ashoka-cut diamonds with an east/west setting, in platinum.Aside from her wedding band, Priyanka has also been spotted wearing platinum jewelry to the US Open on September 5th, and to the Kate Spade Fashion Show in New York on September 7th.Going platinum seems to be an ongoing trend for this year. Another celeb couple who chose platinum for their nuptials was the DEEP-VEER Jodi where Ranveer Singhgave a huge solitaire set in rare platinum to Deepika. Platinum is indeed one of the rarest metals in the world that resonates with young couples today as the ideal metal of love. Modern relationships today have intensified emotionally with deep acceptance of individuality and equality. Couples today seek respect in a relationship for who they are and a meaningful companionship.Symbolic of this modern-day love, Platinum Days of Loves latest collection of Platinum Love Bands beautifully commemorates the theme of togetherness amidst individuality in its design. Complementary in nature, they showcase couple bands that have a matched central motif but are not look-a-likes of each other. From satin to matte finishes to textured contours with subtle splashes of diamonds, the aesthetic across the collection is sure to speak to your heart.For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International Indias sites:@Trueplatinum950www.preciousplatinumindia.mobiImage 1: Priyanka Chopra Wearing a Platinum wedding band from ChopardImage 2: Chopard Diamond Band PWRPWR