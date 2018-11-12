Priyanka Chopra shoots for 'The Sky is Pink' in New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her next Hindi film, "The Sky is Pink" in New Delhi.The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news Sunday."The sun and I. Delhi here we go. #theskyispink," she wrote alongside her photo.Priyanka also shared an Instagram story with co-actor Zaira Wasim with a caption: "Delhi days".Shonali Bose, best known for the critically-acclaimed "Margarita, With A Straw", is directing and writing."October" writer Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the dialogues.Also starring Farhan Akhtar, the film is a love story of the parents of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. PTI RDSRDS