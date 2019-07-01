scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Priyanka concerned over scarcity of water, says solution must be found before it is late

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday expressed concern over the scarcity of water in various parts of the country and said everyone should join hands to find a solution to the problem before it is too late.Scarcity of water in Maharashtra, Chennai, Bundelkhand as well as large parts of the country is a matter of national concern, she tweeted."Water is a lifeline but right now growing scarcity of water is a big concern for us," the AICC in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh said.All of us together should find a solution to the problem before it is too late, she said.Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also highlighted the importance of water, saying if there is water, there is a tomorrow."In the last 10 years, 4,500 rivers and 20 lakh ponds, wells and lakes have disappeared. Water preservation is a national challenge. We need to rise above politics, and together find a solution to the problem. There should not be any delay in this," he said. PTI ASK KJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos