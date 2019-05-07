Priyanka, Deepika realise their fairytale fantasy at Met Gala 2019

New York, May 7 (PTI) Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone took inspiration from fairytale characters for their 2019 Met Gala red carpet appearance, reminding fans that a little adventure goes a long way in fashion.The two Indian actors interpreted this year's theme for the event, "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in their own way.According to the Met exhibition, the theme is sensibility which encompasses everything from "decorativism" to "the trash aesthetic".Priyanka, who first met husband Nick Jonas at the same event, seemed to have plucked a leaf out of Lewis Carroll's fantasy classic, "Alice In Wonderland" and channelled self expression through a multishaded Dior gown in grey, yellow and pink with Chopard danglers.Some called the look inspired by The Mad Hatter, while others compared it with that of the Red Queen thanks to the bushy curls on which sat a long spiky silver crown. The actor completed the look with grey tinted eyebrows, eyes lined with a white eyeliner, dark maroon lip and shimmering sheer stockings. Styled by Mimi Cuttler, Priyanka also gave a nod to her Indian roots by using 'bindis', not one but three on her face.Nick, who was also wearing Dior, gave a hat-tip to his sister-in-law Sophie Turner as he turned up dressed as Peter 'Littlefinger' Baelish from "Game of Thrones". Turner's Sansa Stark played an important role in the death of Littlefinger (played by Aidan Gillen). "Sansa... We must protect the Vale. #metgala #littlefinger," the "Sucker" hitmaker captioned his picture on Instagram, dressed in an all-white suit with a stole wrapped over his left hand and a thin, fake moustache.He also joked about his look on Twitter in a reference to the 2010 teen comedy "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam", in which he starred with fellow Jonas Brothers - Kevin and Joe and Demi Lovato."Honestly should have worn a 'Camp Rock' inspired outfit tonight given the theme was 'camp' that would have been super tight. #MetBall2019," Nick tweeted.It was an anniversary of sorts for the couple, who first posed for the shutterbugs on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in Ralph Lauren designs before tying the knot last December. They are also part of the 2019 Met Gala Host Committee, presided over by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.According to Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor pitched her tent as a "Camp Barbie".She chose a multi-layered Zac Posen 3D printed gown in a a quintessential pink shade and bespoke jewels by Lorraine Schwartz. Deepika wore a tiara in her flowing coiffed hair.Talk show host and internet personality Lilly Singh dressed like herself - a lily - in a pink-purple floral off-shoulder dress with long black latex gloves. She wore her hair in a long braid decorated with lily flowers. Lilly, also known by her YouTube name Superwoman, made light of her look on Twitter."My dress is literally taking up alllllll the space rn..."Had to dress like a Lily because..." she wrote in a series of tweets. PTI RDS BKSHD