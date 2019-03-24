Priyanka doesn't know meaning of 'chowkidar': Uma Bharti

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) Newly-appointed BJP vice-president Uma Bharti on Sunday hit out Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the latter's remarks that 'chowkidars' (watchmen) of the saffron party were working only for the rich people. Bharti said Vadra did not know the meaning of 'chowkidar', saying that watchmen work in villages for the security of the poor. Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Vadra, who is also the incharge of east Uttar Pradesh, took a swipe at the BJP leaders, saying these "chowkidars" (watchmen) were only working for the rich and not bothered about the poor. Launching the BJP's campaign in Muzaffarnagar constituency, Bharti appealed to the people to support sitting MP Sanjeev Balyan. Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "vikas purush", Bharti expressed confidence that Modi would return as the prime minister with a thumping majority. Bharti, who represents Jhansi, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the general election. The BJP leader expressed her wish to go on an 18-month-long pilgrimage on foot along the shores of the Ganga to educate the people in cleaning the river. Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh will be up against Balyan as the candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. The Congress has decided to not field any candidate in seven seats, including Muzaffarnagar. Muzaffarnagar will go to polls on April 11, the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. PTI CORRHMB