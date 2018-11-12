scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Priyanka, Farhan take on Delhi pollution as they shoot 'The Sky is Pink'

(Eds: Updating story) New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her next Hindi film, "The Sky is Pink" with co-star Farhan Akhtar in Delhi.The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news Sunday."The sun and I. Delhi here we go. #theskyispink," she wrote alongside her photo.Priyanka also shared an Instagram story with co-actor Zaira Wasim with a caption: "Delhi days".Farhan, 44, also posted a picture on Instagram where he and Priyanka could be seen wearing masks to protect themselves from Delhi pollution as they prepped for a scene."Masking our emotions in the Delhi air. @priyankachopra your pose is just (right)," he wrote.The film is the duo's second on-screen collaboration after 2015's "Dil Dhadakne Do". Shonali Bose, best known for the critically-acclaimed "Margarita, With A Straw", is directing and writing."October" writer Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the dialogues.The film is a love story of the parents of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. PTI RDSRDS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos