Priyanka Gandhi assumes charge as AICC general secretary

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday took charge as AICC general secretary and will helm the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East.She assumed charge after dropping her husband Robert Vadra at the ED office. She then met party workers.Priyanka was appointed as general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east on January 23 by her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.Her office is adjacent to the room of her brother at the party headquarters at Akbar Road here.She will attend her first official meeting on Thursday. Rahul has convened the meeting of all general secretaries and in-charges of various states to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. PTI SKC JTRZMN