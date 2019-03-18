Priyanka Gandhi not be allowed to enter Kashi Vishwanath temple: Lawyers to DM in letter

Varanasi, Mar 18 (PTI) A group of lawyers on Monday handed a letter to the district magistrate, claiming that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should not be allowed to enter the Kashi Vishwanath temple as she is a Christian. The letter claimed that Priyanka was a Christian and she should be stopped from entering the temple, keeping in mind the ancient values of Sanatan Dharma. The letter, addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stated that her place of worship was a church. PTI CORR AAR