Priyanka Gandhi on two-day visit to Amethi from Monday

/R Amethi (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UttarPradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a two-day visit to Amethi beginning Monday.Anil Singh, spokesperson of the Congress' Amethi unit, on Sunday said Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in the district Monday evening. She is likely to hold meetings with party workers and also undertake tour of the area. Priyanka Gandhi is the Congress' big hope for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and she is trying to revive the party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the eastern part of the state. PTI Corr NAV AQS