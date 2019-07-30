Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra visit Ganga Ram hospital for routine check-up

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra on Tuesday visited a private hospital here for a routine check-up, sources said. They visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in central Delhi. "Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra visited the facility for a routine check-up. They stayed for about an hour and then left," a hospital source said. Gandhi was admitted to the SGRH in August 2017 for few days for dengue fever. In 2013, she had undergone a gall bladder surgery at the private hospital in Karol Bagh area. PTI KND INDIND