Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over UPPSC paper leak reports

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over reports of UPPSC paper leak, alleging that while the youth were being duped, it was looking after the interest of defaulters and commission agents."The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) papers were given for printing to a defaulter. Some officials colluded with a defaulter and compromised the examination for commission and bribery," Gandhi, who is AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, alleged."Youth are being duped right under the nose of the government, but UP government is busy looking after the interest of defaulters and commission agents," she said. PTI ASK DPB