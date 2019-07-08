Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses shock over Yamuna Expressway bus accident

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday expressed shock at the death of 29 people in the Yamuna Expressway bus accident.Twenty-nine people were killed and 18 injured after a state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The news of the horrible bus accident on Yamuna Expressway is shocking, Priyanka Gandhi said."Thinking about the families of those who have lost their kin makes my mind restless. May God give them the strength to bear the loss. I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident," she said in a tweet.The bus was going from Lucknow to Delhi and had at least 50 passengers on board. PTI ASK ASK TDSTDS