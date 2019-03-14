Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Allahabad on Friday postponed

(Eds: Updating after visit postponed) Lucknow Mar 14 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's proposed visit to Uttar Pradesh on Friday to formally kick off the party's poll campaign from Allahabad has been postponed, the party's state unit chief Raj Babbar said Thursday night."There were some problems regarding the travel plan because of which the visit has been postponed for now," he said.Babbar had this evening had said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was likely to take the river route from Allahabad to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi on Friday and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in the holy city. PTI SAB NSD