Priyanka Gandhi's entry to pave way for UPA's return to power at Centre: Rawat

Dehradun, Jan 24 (PTI) Priyanka Gandhi's entry into active politics is full of possibilities and bound to pave the way for UPA's return to power at the Centre, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat Thursday said.He congratulated Rahul Gandhi for taking up the challenge head on in the changing politics of Uttar Pradesh and also Priyanka for accepting the challenging post of party general secretary in charge of eastern UP."Priyanka Gandhi's entry into active politics is full of possibilities.I am sure it will revive the party in UP with people from all sections rallying behind the Congress the way they did in 2009 at the call of Rahul Gandhi paving the way for UPA-II," the AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam said."We will script history once again under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and bring about a major political transformation," he said in a statement.PTI ALM DVDV