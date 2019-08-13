Priyanka Gandhi's 'secy' misbehaved with journalist: UP CM's media advisor

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) The media advisor to Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "secretary" misbehaved with a journalist during her visit here while she kept quiet.Mrityunjay Kumar made the remarks in a tweet.The media advisor also shared a video in which the man, who Kumar claimed is Priyanka Gandhi's "secretary", is seen pulling the journalist away from the Congress general secretary while he is asking a question about the recent scrapping of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.Priyanka Gandhi walks ahead with a group of women and a scuffle ensues between the journalist and the other man, who is also seen trying to cover the camera lens with his hand."Priyanka Gandhi ji, please stop the theatrics of wiping the tears of the poor in Sonbhadra. Where are the people who talk about media's freedom when Priyanka Vadra's secretary is misbehaving with a journalist and she is not saying anything," Kumar tweeted.The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to ensuring safety of journalists, he added.In the video, Priyanka Gandhi's "secretary" is heard accusing the journalist of having taken money from the ruling BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party.The Congress leader is on a visit to Sonbhadra's Umbha village to meet the families of 10 tribals who were shot dead last month over a land dispute.She had tried visiting Umbha last month but was prevented by the local administration and detained in Mirzapur. PTI SMI NAV SAB DIVDIV