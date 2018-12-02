Priyanka-Nick give 'an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness'

Jodhpur, Dec 2 (PTI) Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' sangeet was a night full of colours, lights, fireworks and non-stop dancing. And, the actor who tied the knot with the American singer on Saturday, said the musical evening was a perfect start to "a lifetime of togetherness". Priyanka and Nick said "I do" in a Christian wedding Saturday and after sharing the pictures of their mehendi ceremony, the actor gave her fans a sneak-peak into their fun-filled sangeet night. The couple will be tying the knot as per Hindu rituals Sunday. The couple were really excited for the evening and their loved ones did their best to make it special for them. "It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended as always as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the sangeet, another pre wedding ritual and to see what each side had put together. "And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends," Priyanka posted alongside the pictures from the ceremony. The bride channelled her desi girl avatar as she dazzled in a hand embroidered sequins sari in gold and silver by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Nick opted for a midnight blue sherwarni with silk thread detailing from the label. For the sangeet ceremony, the venue, Umaid Bhawan Palace, was lit up with fairy lights and mirror installations. Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra delivered a special performance for the couple, while Nick's brother Joe's fiance, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner also joined the dance party. Joe sang for the couple and Priyanka also performed with her mother Madhu and groom Nick. Earlier in the day, the 36-year-old actor had shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony and a fun-filled cricket match between teams 'Groom' and 'Bride'. PTI SHD SHDSHD