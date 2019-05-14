Priyanka offers best wishes to MP group shouting 'Modi, Modi'

Indore, May 14 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra surprised BJP supporters, who were shouting "Modi, Modi", by wishing and shaking hands with them when she was coming out of the airport here on Monday for her roadshow.She stopped her car, went up to the people chanting pro-Modi slogans and shook hands with them, and while walking back to her vehicle said "all the best, aap apni jagah hai, aur main merijagah (you are at your place, I am at mine)".A video of the incident went viral on social media in which the group of Modi supporters is also heard saying"very good, very good all the best aapko bhi, aapko bhi".The Madhya Pradesh Congress later tweeted the video stating, "Somepeople in Indore in a sponsored manner raised Modi, Modi slogans when Priyanka Gandhi got down from the car and shookhands with them..."State Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza toldPTI, "It was a BJP sponsored event, but Congress party always believe in respecting other ideologies also." "Priyanka's impromptu gesture shows the Congress believes in compassionand love and will defeat such ideologies with these powerfultools," Oza said. PTI MAS HWP BNM ANBANB