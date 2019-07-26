Priyanka pays tribute to soldiers on 20th anniversary of Kargil war

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid tributes to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed 20th anniversary of the conflict. July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan in 'Operation Vijay'. "Those who hold up our flag through sacrifice and hardship, those who fight for freedom, for our sovereignty and all that India stands for, can never be forgotten. Our gratitude to all those who fought in Kargil and sacrificed their lives for ours," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. PTI ASK CK