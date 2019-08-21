Priyanka slams BJP govt over economy, cites ads by industry bodies

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday cited advertisements by industry bodies claiming that their respective sectors were facing problems to hit out at the BJP government on the state of the economy.She posted two advertisements by the Northern India Textile Mills Association and the Indian Tea Association on Twitter, which highlighted the problems being faced by the spinning and tea industries respectively."These advertisements have exposed the BJP government's claims on economy," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet."Till now, industry bodies used to give advertisements that they will progress. Under the BJP rule, many have been compelled to give advertisements saying that 'we are drowning, save us'. Rest, you can understand," the Congress general secretary added. PTI ASK RC