Priyanka slams govt over reports of SBI waiving bad loans

(Eds: Updating with fresh tweet) New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government over media reports that the State Bank of India has written off bad loans worth over Rs 76,000 crore, saying the Centre is waiving debt of the rich while common people are suffering due to the PMC Bank scam.The reports claimed that SBI has written off bad loans worth Rs 76,600 crore of 220 defaulters who owed more than Rs 100 crore each. "Farmers are being put in jail. The economy is in shambles, people are being fired. People related with PMC Bank in Mumbai are screaming. But for whom is the BJP government waiving loans worth 76,000 crore, while laying out the red carpet? Who has taken this money?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. Later, the Congress general secretary posted a video of people affected by the PMC Bank case protesting outside the BJP office in Mumbai. "This is the pain of the common people. The pain of losing hard-earned money is visible on the faces of those with deposits in the PMC Bank," Priyanka Gandhi said. On one hand, the government is waiving loans of the rich, while on the other customers of PMC Bank are wandering on the streets for their own money, she said. Scamsters are enjoying while the public is worried, the Congress leader said. The scam at the PMC Bank has affected thousands of its depositors as their money is stuck with the urban cooperative bank after RBI had put a withdrawal limit at Rs 25,000 per account last month. PTI ASK RHL