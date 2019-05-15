Priyanka slams UP govt over alleged attack on Rae Bareli MLA

Rae Bareli (UP), May 15 (PTI) A day after an alleged attack on Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the state government and local administration, terming the incident an attack on democracy. This is an attack on democracy. Nothing of this sort has ever happened in Rae Bareli. Country-made weapons, bricks and lathis were used in the attack. Zila panchayat members were dragged from their vehicles," Priyanka Gandhi alleged. She also alleged that one of the zila panchayat members was run over by a vehicle. "What kind of democracy is this? It is the BJP government in the state when such incidents are taking place while the entire administration is sitting idle," she said after a meeting with party workers here. Priyanka Gandhi maintained that the party would raise the issue at every level. Our leaders are meeting the Governor in Lucknow. In Delhi, we are meeting the Election Commission. We will take legal recourse and file a complaint against the local administration if required, she said. Priyanka Gandhi, who was scheduled to take part in a roadshow in Varanasi later in the day, said they had told the administration that something of this kind could take place but precautionary measures were not taken. The MLA was on her way to oversee the voting for a no-confidence motion against zila panchayat chairman Avadhesh Pratap Singh, who is the brother of BJPs Lok Sabha candidate Dinesh Singh. She was allegedly attacked by Avadhesh Singh's henchmen, armed with iron rods and bricks in Harchandpur area. According to Congress sources, the MLAs vehicle had overturned as its driver lost control over it due the attack. An FIR was registered against Avadhesh and his brother Dinesh Singh later in the night on the complaint of zila panchyat member Rakesh Awasthi. Awasthi had alleged that he too was attacked along with two other members, in an effort to prevent them from participating in the no-confidence motion against Avadhesh Singh. PTI SAB RDK RDKRDK