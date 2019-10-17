Priyanka slams UP govt over custodial death

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged custodial death of a farmer and accused the BJP dispensation of failing to stop crimes. "In Hapur, the son of a farmer was tortured by the police and he lost his life. His son was offered chips as incentive to keep quiet," she alleged. "This is shameful. The BJP government has completely failed to stop crime. Incidents of police excesses are coming everyday," the Congress general secretary said. The farmer, who was detained by the Pilkhuwa police for questioning over the murder of his wife nearly one-and-a-half month ago, allegedly died in police custody early on Monday. The deceased farmer's family had alleged that Pradeep Tomar was beaten mercilessly by the police during interrogation, due to which his condition deteriorated badly. Hapur Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh had said Tomar was detained for questioning, during which his condition worsened. He was admitted to a Meerut hospital where he died during treatment. The custodial death led to deep resentment among the villagers, and the district administration reacted by transferring the Pilkhuwa police station incharge and his two subordinates to the Hapur police lines. PTI ASKHMB