Priyanka slams UP govt over suspension of Allahabad univ student leader

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the "suspension and black listing" of NSUI leader Akhilesh Yadav for protesting the dissolution of the Allahabad University Students' Union.The students' union's vice president was suspended last month for alleged indiscipline and harming the image of the university, according to varsity authorities.NSUI's Yadav has been suspended and black listed for protesting the dissolution of the university students' union, Priyanka Gandhi said."The BJP government has been elected. But why does it fear election of students and raising of voice by them. Is this not dictatorship?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.The university's executive council had taken a decision on June 29 to dissolve the student's union and have a students council in its place.