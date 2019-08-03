Priyanka thanks young girls for supporting signature campaign for Unnao rape victim

Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday thanked young girls for participating in the party's signature campaign in support of the Unnao rape victim, and said unity can force "those who empower rapists" to change.Priyanka Gandhi had given a call for a state-wide three-day signature campaign starting Saturday as part of a Congress strategy to build pressure to ensure justice to the rape victim."Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of #UnnaoKiBeti, if all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughIsEnough," she said on Twitter.Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted photographs of girls signing boards placed outside universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh.Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said his party will also carry out a signature campaign seeking the president's intervention for transfer of the rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to Tihar jail, his disqualification as a legislator and Rs 1 crore as compensation to the victim's family and monetary help to the injured lawyer among others.The CLP leader said moving Sengar to the Delhi jail from Sitapur jail will ensure the safety of the rape victim's family.On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi said the question on the minds of all women and girls in Uttar Pradesh is whether voices against a resourceful person, who has done wrong, will be heard. PTI SAB SMI ABHABH