Priyanka to attend 3-day workshop by UP Cong in Rae Bareli

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday left for a three-day visit to her mother Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli, where she will participate in a workshop organised by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party. During the workshop, Priyanka, along with the newly appointed office bearers of the state unit of the party, will formulate ideas to reach out to grassroots level and connect with the common man, sources said. The young and old leaders of the Congress would deliberate on the future strategy to be adopted in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. The workshop will be a closed-door affair and leaders will come out with ideas on how to take on the BJP government in UP and expose it on various fronts of "misgovernance" and law and order issues, the sources said. This is the first major event organised by the new Uttar Pradesh Congress team, which was announced a few days ago. During her stay, Priyanka would be at the Bhuemau guest house in Rae Bareli. PTI PTI SKC SNESNE