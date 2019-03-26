Priyanka to visit Amethi, Rae Bareli, Faizabad in next leg of campaign

Lucknow, Mar 26 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad beginning Wednesday in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, party officials said.Earlier this month, she had taken river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected tovisit Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad from March 27, partyspokesman Rajiv Bakshi said.She will arrive in Amethi, the parliamentary constituencyof her brother Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday and hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. Congress spokesman for Amethi unit Anil Singh said Priyanka Gandhi will interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana. After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday.The AICC general secretary's visit to Faizabad has been rescheduled for March 29. She was earlier scheduled to visit the temple town on March 27.The detailed programme of the Congress leader is beingworked out, party sources added.PTI SAB SRY