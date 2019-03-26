Priyanka to visit Ayodhya, Amethi, Raebareli

(Eds: Adds details) Lucknow, Mar 26 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Ayodhya and the Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Raebareli in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, beginning Wednesday. The party has planned a 50-km road show in Faizabad-Ayodhya on Friday, during which she is expected to address two meetings, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Rajendra Pratap Singh told PTI. She will stop at over 30 other points during the road show, interacting with people, according to the schedule worked out so far. The party is yet to announce if Priyanka Gandhi will visit any temple in Ayodhya, the town where the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is located. Former Faizabad MP Nirmal Khatri said the local unit of the party will try to get her to visit a temple in the town. Earlier this month, she had taken the river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. In Amethi on Wednesday, she will interact with the partys booth-level mpresidents who number 1,965 at the AH Inter College in Musafirkhana. After this meeting in her brother and party president Rahul Gandhis constituency, she will leave for Sonia Gandhis Lok Sabha constituency Raebareli. Priyanka Gandhi is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, she was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday. PTI SAB SRY PTI CORR ASH