Varanasi, Mar 20 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday visited the ancestral home of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Ramnagar here. Gandhi, who reached here Wednesday morning by road, garlanded the statute of Shastri at his ancestral home. She was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders and workers on reaching Varanasi. PTI CORR SNESNE