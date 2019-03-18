Priyanka's boat is directionless, carrying party without any support base: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The BJP on Monday took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Ganga Yatra' on a boat in Uttar Pradesh, saying nobody knows how far a "directionless boat carrying a party without any support base" will go.Terming the entry of Priyanka Gandhi, the 47-year-old Congress general secretary and Rahul Gandhi's sister, into politics as a failure of the party, the BJP said the opposition party cannot look beyond family for its leadership."Bring Priyanka to save the Congress, this is purpose of the party to bring her into politics. It proves the failure of Rahul Gandhi's leadership," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference at the party office here,On Priyanka's campaigning on a boat, Trivedi termed her boat as directionless and carrying a party without support base."...people are travelling on boat... a directionless boat carrying a party without any support base led by unwise leadership and doing politics without values, one can easily imagine how far such a boat can go. Wherever this boat will find a shore it will be enough for it," Trivedi said.The Congress has no direction and target in these elections, he alleged, adding that nothing is clear about its allies.In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government is supported by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, but in Uttar Pradesh they are all singing different tunes, he said.He also attacked the Congress and Priyanka Gandhi on the issue of corruption saying that those who cannot see "thieves in their own house are now beating drums about honesty.""I would like to make it very clear, that if the Congress and its general secretary are serious about corruption then they should first look into their own. "Charity begins at home and find out who is epitome of corruption in their establishment and home," the BJP leader said without naming anyone.The BJP was taking on Priyanka, who started her 'Ganga Yatra' on boat in politically crucial state Uttar Pradesh to reach out voters for Lok Sabha elections. She will cover 100 km by boat on the Ganga from Allahabad to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and she will also visit several temples while literally testing the political waters of UP where the Congress has been in wilderness for nearly three decades. PTI JTR JTR ANBANB