Priyanka's persona merited a more wider role in Cong: Prasad

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Taking a dig at the Congress for appointing Priyanka Gandhi as its general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad Wednesday said her persona merited a "more wider role" in the organisation."Priyanka ji has become the general secretary, my good luck to her. Since the party is a family concern, these kind of postings are nothing unusual, except to say with a caveat why has she been given the limited role of eastern UP? Perhaps her persona merited a more wider role," he said.The law minister was responding to questions at a briefing of decisions taken by the Union cabinet.He added that the appointments made by the Congress reflected the outlook of the party.Later, interacting with reporters after the briefing, Prasad said it was a case of a brother (Congress president Rahul Gandhi) appointing his sister to a party position.Gandhi family scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, ending years of speculation and signalling the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.PTI NAB SRY